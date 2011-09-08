Skeptics with a K: Episode #054

Psychometrists, demographers, conspirators and historians. Plus Malawi, painting planes, lepers and cold reading. With an aura hex code of #FFC9F6, it’s Skeptics with a K.
With thanks to Peter Kanold.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:06:20 — 15.2MB)
#1 by Emma on September 8, 2011 - 15:16
Wow, WTF was the Colin mashup at the end? It was strangely mesmerising. I could feel my chakras balancing as it went on, and on, and on, and on…
#2 by Declan on September 11, 2011 - 22:14
Top stuff as ever. Colin is right, it was wonderful.
#3 by Dan on September 11, 2011 - 23:30
Another great episode. Mike’s sum up of the 9/11 conspiracy theories led me to actually start clapping. Loved the it’s been wonderful jam. Possible itunes single?
#4 by Dave C on September 16, 2011 - 14:51
Listened to the pdcast this morning and doing a random search on XKCD I’ve just found this.
http://xkcd.com/690/
#5 by Holger on September 21, 2011 - 19:05
I listened to this episode in my quest for science-related podcasts.
I rarely encountered so much condescending comments paired with so little background knowledge. Before advocating science you guys should do some research before going at a topic.
Sorry, I guess I have to look elsewhere.
#6 by Mike on September 21, 2011 - 19:11
If you’re after informed opinions and research, you’re definitely listening to the wrong show, Holger.
#7 by -OO- on September 27, 2011 - 01:21
If you want the mp3 of the Wonderful track you can find it here:
http://p-00-kanold.com/?page_id=121
-OO-