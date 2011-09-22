Skeptics with a K: Episode #055

Bigfoot, Sasquatch, the Abominable Snowman and Yeti. Plus Ricky Gervais, Christian bloggers, ouija boards and scat. With sightly sloppier editing than usual, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:01:33 — 14.1MB)
Bigfoot, Sasquatch, the Abominable Snowman and Yeti. Plus Ricky Gervais, Christian bloggers, ouija boards and scat. With sightly sloppier editing than usual, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:01:33 — 14.1MB)
This entry was posted on September 22, 2011, 14:00 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Tom Williamson on September 22, 2011 - 16:45
WANK! http://i35.photobucket.com/albums/d176/Whirlwindxx/3885f2c0.jpg
Actually, do images work on this?
#2 by Marsh on September 22, 2011 - 19:51
Credit must go to Pete Evans for his research on the ouija board story, by the way.
#3 by JohnF on September 23, 2011 - 13:03
A note on the “yeti” plural thing (and also on a previous episode with “muesli”)…
An “-i” plural in Latin would usually indicate a 2nd-declension masculine noun, which is “-us” in singular. For the singular to be “yetum” or “mueslum” (typically a 2nd-declension neuter noun), the plurals would need to be “yeta” and “muesla”.
So, uh, yeah: Yetus and mueslus.
#4 by Wally on September 25, 2011 - 07:56
Here’s the bigfoot website mentioned: http://www.sasquatchthequest.com/faq.html
#5 by Dave C on September 28, 2011 - 19:45
Nice Babylon5 reference by Colin, makes a change from the usual Doctor Who references.
Comes the InKuisitor perhaps.
#6 by S. Hill on October 1, 2011 - 18:55
Hi from the U.S. This was my first episode and I subscribed. So, you guys need to up your podcast game – people are listening.
Here’s some links to supplement your comments.
They can find a rare albino hummingbird AND photograph it, but can’t find a Sasquatch? http://doubtfulnews.wordpress.com/2011/10/01/rare-albino-ruby-throated-hummingbird-photographed-in-virginia/
And here is a story about another Bigfoot FAQ page. http://idoubtit.wordpress.com/2011/08/10/bigfoot-facts-for-kids/ this one was marketed to kids. They never did post my comment as noted in this piece. Wonder why?