Skeptics with a K: Episode #055


Bigfoot, Sasquatch, the Abominable Snowman and Yeti.  Plus Ricky Gervais, Christian bloggers, ouija boards and scat. With sightly sloppier editing than usual, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:01:33 — 14.1MB)

  1. #1 by Tom Williamson on September 22, 2011 - 16:45

    WANK! http://i35.photobucket.com/albums/d176/Whirlwindxx/3885f2c0.jpg

    Actually, do images work on this?

  2. #2 by Marsh on September 22, 2011 - 19:51

    Credit must go to Pete Evans for his research on the ouija board story, by the way.

  3. #3 by JohnF on September 23, 2011 - 13:03

    A note on the “yeti” plural thing (and also on a previous episode with “muesli”)…

    An “-i” plural in Latin would usually indicate a 2nd-declension masculine noun, which is “-us” in singular. For the singular to be “yetum” or “mueslum” (typically a 2nd-declension neuter noun), the plurals would need to be “yeta” and “muesla”.

    So, uh, yeah: Yetus and mueslus.

  4. #4 by Wally on September 25, 2011 - 07:56

    Here’s the bigfoot website mentioned: http://www.sasquatchthequest.com/faq.html

  5. #5 by Dave C on September 28, 2011 - 19:45

    Nice Babylon5 reference by Colin, makes a change from the usual Doctor Who references.

    Comes the InKuisitor perhaps.

  6. #6 by S. Hill on October 1, 2011 - 18:55

    Hi from the U.S. This was my first episode and I subscribed. So, you guys need to up your podcast game – people are listening.

    Here’s some links to supplement your comments.

    They can find a rare albino hummingbird AND photograph it, but can’t find a Sasquatch? http://doubtfulnews.wordpress.com/2011/10/01/rare-albino-ruby-throated-hummingbird-photographed-in-virginia/

    And here is a story about another Bigfoot FAQ page. http://idoubtit.wordpress.com/2011/08/10/bigfoot-facts-for-kids/ this one was marketed to kids. They never did post my comment as noted in this piece. Wonder why?

