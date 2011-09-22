Skeptics with a K: Episode #055

Bigfoot, Sasquatch, the Abominable Snowman and Yeti. Plus Ricky Gervais, Christian bloggers, ouija boards and scat. With sightly sloppier editing than usual, it’s Skeptics with a K.

