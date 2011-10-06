Skeptics with a K: Episode #056

Romans, Guy Fawkes, Babylon 5 and Tanimal Farm. Plus grey ladies, communists, hang-man and haunted neutrinos. Singing the Australian National Anthem, it’s Skeptics with a K.

