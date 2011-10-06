Skeptics with a K: Episode #056

Romans, Guy Fawkes, Babylon 5 and Tanimal Farm. Plus grey ladies, communists, hang-man and haunted neutrinos. Singing the Australian National Anthem, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:04:13 — 14.7MB)
#1 by Rebecca on October 6, 2011 - 15:23
Nothing wrong with watching TOS, I own them all on DVD. Although watching old TV shows just highlights how awful the animation was :-/
#2 by CJ Ovalle on October 8, 2011 - 03:03
V for Vendetta (the comic) did introduce this American to Guy Fawkes.
I have such fond memories of Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends that I’m not entirely willing to go back and watch it. =P I find the “straw vulcan” arguments in Bones a bit hard to watch at times, as well as the bizarre “Kurt is an atheist because he’s angry at God” portrayal in Glee.
#3 by Indian Non-Hindu on October 8, 2011 - 22:20
Hi!
About Mike’s story about the Hindu Dress lady, I think you were mistaken not for assuming that the ceremony would be a Hindu (the religion) one, but that someone wearing Indian (the nationality) traditional dress would be a Hindu. I think you maybe were using Hindu and Indian interchangeably. Semantics aside, I still love listening to the show : )
#4 by Skeptiverse on October 10, 2011 - 21:42
At least you got the prawn right in our national anthem. None of that shrimp stuff 🙂
weirdly enough i also recently started going through the Babylon 5 series (for the first time) and felt a little irrational about the same episode (been following SBM and RI for to long methinks).
#5 by lisacx on October 12, 2011 - 15:53
Random raging – some interesting thoughts. I had a similar experience playing a Mark Twain ghosty PC game. On the demo there were bits of history and things about his writing I didn’t know, so I thought I’d learn some new things. But it wasn’t just Twain in the deep South – they went to England and the whole ‘Shakespeare never wrote his plays’ conspiracy, then back to the South & you had to help put together a Tesla machine (Twain & Tesla were friends). So maybe Twain didn’t die a depressed broken man, after all he’d loved had died before him, may Tesla whizzed him off somewhere. NNNoooo. A couple of days later it was Shakespeare’s Birthday, & a woman sat smugly on the BBC news saying ‘he couldn’t have written those plays’ (I think it’s based on him being a peasant, not having left notes & letters & there’s a posh chap down the road who really could’ve done it) & a Shakespeare scholar sat next to her with his head in his hands. I thought made up games shouldn’t have a bit of truth & a bit of utter woo & give them the same level of validity. As if anyone will care 🙁 Great show guys, thank you. I chose not to listen to you on the bus the other day as I’d ended up holding my sides and laughing so much on the last one.
#6 by Jim on October 15, 2011 - 21:51
Hi, recently introduced to the podcast and enjoying it immensely! Have you folks ever produced a reading list for those getting into skepticism? I’ve been reading some James Randi, Richard Dawkins and Ben Goldacre and I’m particularly enjoying the reality behind pseudoscience, the psychology behind those who believe in woo and other assorted cobblers. I could really do with some recommendations for books on logic and critical thinking.
#7 by Michael on October 19, 2011 - 21:36
Podcast alright this time. I have nothing really to say but the colonials ar aware of Guy Fawkes as in some states it is in the history curriculum (most of the early stuff is British/European history as they didn’t have there own til afyter 1700. How do I know? ‘Coz I lived in CA, El Cahon, San Deigo)