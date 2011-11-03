Skeptics with a K: Episode #058

Ronald Roland Emmerich, Dana Ullman, Psychic Sally and William Shakespeare. Plus Francis Bacon, Alan Smithee, John Benneth and Russell T Davies. With cries of ‘Penny Halloween!’, it’s Skeptics with a K.

