Skeptics with a K: Episode #060

Aliens in the fridge, bullshit in the cage and cancer quackery in Texas. Plus chicken, bread, the Secret and drinking urine. By the power of Yahweh – it’s Skeptics with a K. Oh, and Mike got married.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:01:28 — 14.1MB)
#1 by Tom Williamson on December 1, 2011 - 16:20
Let me be the first to say on the blog: CONGRATULATIONS! 🙂
#2 by Secret Skeptic on December 1, 2011 - 18:08
First, congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Hall! That is indeed an awesome cake.
My wife and my bosses’ wife agree that David Tennant is superior to Matt Smith. Go figure. ^^;
There is definitely a lot of strangeness coming out of my home state. While the fact that I now post pseudonymously belies this point, we do have atheists and skeptics in Texas. 😛 I know Mike is familiar with Matt Dillahunty and the Atheist Community of Austin (of which I’m a member) and their NonProphets and Atheist Experience podcasts and blogs. We’ve also got CFI and other skeptical groups around, although the Austin Skeptic Society (notable for their acronym) is sadly on hiatus. We’ve definitely got a lot to be concerned about with stuff like the Burzynski Clinic and the continuing erosion of education championed by the State Board of Education. On an unrelated note, I must add… being Hispanic and growing up in a predominantly Hispanic area, the names Diego and Sanchez in any combination is *common*. 😛
Stevia is currently big in the US (at least in my area), although I’ve most heard it discussed in the “natural” sweetener context.
#3 by Muzz on December 1, 2011 - 23:22
On sporting superstitions and confidence and so forth,the old radiolab episode on Deception has a good segment about that sort of thing (kinda), for the interested.
In short people who basically have terrible selection bias in how successful they are, how much agency they have in their success and generally BS themselves do tend to be happier and more successful (presumably not just according to their own assessment). Or at least that was the findings of he researchers they were talking to.
Interesting and slightly depressing.
http://www.radiolab.org/2008/mar/10/
#4 by Rebecca on December 2, 2011 - 12:14
Congratulations Mike! Fabulous news. As someone who admires pretty cakes but is more interested in eating them – how did you cut that tardis?!
And on a side note, now you guys are doing talks more often – fancy a bank holiday in Dublin and bring MMS and Skeptics with a K on tour? Just a thought, perhaps after the madness of QED 😉
#5 by Brian on December 2, 2011 - 15:36
Congratulations!
I attended a Star Trek wedding years ago. It was in Vegas, and the wedding was on the bridge set from the Next Generation TV show. There where several people in full costume (including the bride and groom) and the best man was a Klingon. It was the brides 3rd and the grooms 2nd wedding. Funny the marriage did not last.
#6 by Richard Carter, FCD on December 5, 2011 - 18:14
Congratulations, Mike. And Sylvester McCoy was the best Doctor, obviously.
#7 by PapaLazarou on March 12, 2012 - 15:26
Rebecca… as you are obviously on this side of the water, is there much skepticism going on over here? I’m stranded in Westmeath and would love the chance to debunk some woo and have a pint at the same time… Is there anything going on in Dub?
Pat.