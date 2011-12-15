Skeptics with a K: Episode #061

Psychics, visions, wells and railway lines. Plus Geena Davis, Belinda Carlisle, G.O.D. and Lucifer. With a low nourishment potential, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:02:20 — 14.3MB)
#1 by Charles InSanDiego on December 15, 2011 - 19:24
Thanks for the ‘cast!
Minor correction: The Church of the SubGenius predates the internets by a decade or so.
fnord.
#2 by kingjing on December 15, 2011 - 23:47
I’m pretty sure the guy who made the Borg cube site used to be one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He’s quoting from the New World translation and using a lot of their arguments against hell. Not to mention picking on a lot of the dogma which the witnesses really push.
#3 by Rupert on December 16, 2011 - 13:06
You said the guy’s religio-sci-fi website would make a good novel. A lot of it already has. There seemed to be a lot of His Dark Materials references there, which I don’t know if you picked up on.
Moderate spoilers ahead, but not really anything that’s meant to be a surprise in the books…
In HDM, God is not actually the creator, he was just the first angel to come into existence (this apparently happens spontaneously) and then he lied to the angels that came later, claiming that he had created them. He generally wants everyone to worship him, and uses churches on each world as embassies and to stop independent thought. He also keeps the souls of the dead in a big concentration camp.
To be honest, that seems to round off a lot of the website that you didn’t attribute to other sci-fi sources.
#4 by Paul Baird on December 21, 2011 - 13:46
Thanks for the mention guys. MK is NOT a concrete wasteland, just series of large housing estates punctuated by roundabouts and fields, and a nice large shopping centre in the middle.
But don’t take my word for it, be a skeptic and come see for yourselves.
#5 by RQ on December 21, 2011 - 19:54
TY guys just got into your pobcast and its great.
I know this may have been done by others, but barring all other context of the bible maybe you can expand on the genetic cross breeding happening in genesis in the bible and mystry women coming out of the the wood work for “begetting”. love that btw, best pick up line, “hey baby, lets get to KNOW each other, I have nice little place we can get begetting right now”
ie would the sons and daughters of cain and able intermarring lead to genetic defects?
Where the hell did their wives come from anyway?
Where did the wives of their childern come from (ie enoch begot irad…well wtf where did the wife come from again).
If a brother and sister from the same father but different mother intermarry , are their health/genetic risk to this?
TY for the podcast.
PS> what DOES an skeptic put on his tree??