Skeptics with a K: Episode #062

Christmas Special! Mike, Marsh and Colin take a look at Christmas-based myths. And we don’t just mean that one about the Son of God. That definitely happened. Oh, yes.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 24:46 — 5.7MB)
This entry was posted on December 29, 2011
#1 by David H on December 30, 2011 - 03:30
Nice one!
I can’t believe you did a bit on the royals and picked out just about all of them except the one that actually almost *did* bite it.
Happy new year to all at MSS.
#2 by Pdubyhanz on February 1, 2012 - 00:51
If only Marsh would shut up once in a while and not feel the need to interject, interrupt and display his usual loving the sound of his own voice behaviours.