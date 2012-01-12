Skeptics with a K: Episode #063

Welcome to 2012. The end of the world starts here–with liars, Bob Holness, Zeta Reticuli, and Walt Disney. Plus Gary Coleman, the Star Trek theme, Comet Hale-Bopp and Johnny Cash. Fighting the law (though the law wins), it’s Skeptics with a K.

