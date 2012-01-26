Skeptics with a K: Episode #064

It’s Australia Day! Featuring Chicken McNuggets, fingerprints, decoy sausages and DNA. Plus, sniffer babies, Jamie Oliver and Half Man Half Biscuit. With dreadful Aussie accents – it’s Skeptics with a bloody K.

