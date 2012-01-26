Skeptics with a K: Episode #064

It’s Australia Day! Featuring Chicken McNuggets, fingerprints, decoy sausages and DNA. Plus, sniffer babies, Jamie Oliver and Half Man Half Biscuit. With dreadful Aussie accents – it’s Skeptics with a bloody K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:01:48 — 14.2MB)
#1 by Christoffer on January 26, 2012 - 17:16
This was a particularly good episode full off usefull information.
#2 by Derek on January 27, 2012 - 18:25
A old case in Sunderland had the police arrest someone for a burglary on fingerprint evidence that was sworn to be watertight. Turned out the suspect was in prison for another crime on the day the break in happened!
#3 by Caffiene on January 28, 2012 - 02:48
Crikey. You blokes are a real bunch of funny buggers, aint ya.
Regarding appropriate animal noises to include with the aussie intro, I suggest the koala: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqf3sigQEq4
#4 by Paul B on February 5, 2012 - 11:44
I loved the section about chicken McNuggets.
Do you think Jamie Oliver would eat black pudding if he saw what it was made of?
#5 by Colette on February 9, 2012 - 18:03
Is the new episode not out today? Or am I a bit too eager?
#6 by movies on February 22, 2012 - 03:58
A bit of a correction on the ammonia issue: ammonium hydroxide solution is ammonia dissolved in water, or rather aqueous ammonia. Pure ammonia is a gas at room temperature and pressure (boiling point = –33 degrees C). Even dilute ammonium hydroxide solution smells overpoweringly of ammonia since there is an equilibrium and ammonia gas is indeed evaporating from the solution.
The use of ammonia to sterilize meats is also featured in the documentary Food, Inc.
#7 by Mark on March 15, 2012 - 22:01
Such an entertaining episode! Absolutely hilarious! This issue has just arisen again in the U.S. with so-called “pink slime” hamburger additive (essentially, recaptured beef). http://news.yahoo.com/pink-slime-choice-schools-230530972–abc-news.html