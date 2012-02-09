Skeptics with a K: Episode #065

The power of prayer, robbing the rich and alternative realities. Plus the Lady of the Lake, dunking our buckets and getting the HOTs. Probably not as smart as Stephen Hawking, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:13:53 — 17.0MB)
The power of prayer, robbing the rich and alternative realities. Plus the Lady of the Lake, dunking our buckets and getting the HOTs. Probably not as smart as Stephen Hawking, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:13:53 — 17.0MB)
This entry was posted on February 9, 2012, 20:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by RIkin Illinois on February 25, 2012 - 03:11
the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre was indeed in a gangland shooting of 7 mobsters, but was in Chicago, not NY and in 1929. Attributed to Al Capone but recent scholarship raises questions to that assumption.