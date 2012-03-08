Skeptics with a K: Episode #067

In this special “as live” episode, Mike, Marsh and Colin talk about Miley Cyrus, the Lambton Worm and Chinese Lanterns. Plus Lawrence Krauss, fishing nets and the Cock Ring Collaboration. Without a hint of an edit, it’s Skeptics with a K.

