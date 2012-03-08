«
Skeptics with a K: Episode #067


In this special “as live” episode, Mike, Marsh and Colin talk about Miley Cyrus, the Lambton Worm and Chinese Lanterns. Plus Lawrence Krauss, fishing nets and the Cock Ring Collaboration. Without a hint of an edit, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:08:15 — 15.7MB)

This entry was posted on March 8, 2012

  1. #1 by Rogério on March 10, 2012 - 16:44

    Hi guys!

    About the sphere that landed in Brazil, it is a helium tank from a Ariane 4 rocket. Here is a news footage about it (it is in portuguese, but you can see what kind of object it was):

    http://g1.globo.com/jornal-nacional/videos/t/edicoes/v/cientistas-investigam-objetos-misteriosos-que-cairam-do-ceu-no-maranhao/1828880/

    Keep up the good show!

  2. #2 by Dave C on March 14, 2012 - 10:50

    With regard to the sun article on the one metre sphere falling in Brazil,http://www.thesun.co.uk/sol/homepage/news/4152020/UFO-mystery-as-string-of-alien-videos-leave-experts-baffled.html

    The numbers look wrong. A 1m sphere weighing in at 50Kg has a very low density – about 100Kg/m3.
    This puts it half way between polystyrene and cork.

    So much for experts 🙂

  3. #3 by Adam C. on March 18, 2012 - 03:14

    Hey, guys, this doesn’t show up in the list under the “Podcasts” tab.

