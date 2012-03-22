Skeptics with a K: Episode #068

What happened at QED, the Poe Toaster, holistic healing and congestion of the brain. Plus speeding tickets, blind monks, Daleks and Peter Cushing. Carrying a book like a bag, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:01:29 — 14.1MB)
#1 by Rebecca on March 22, 2012 - 12:18
And the Irish pedant is back… (thanks for the mention of the Skeprechauns t-shirts Colm!)
“Dom” is actually what Benedictine monks are called instead of “Brother”.
#2 by Tom Williamson on March 22, 2012 - 12:20
Ah, can’t beat a good bit of QED reminiscing! I remember Keiran from Australia, I produced my copies of the Book of Facts and he bowed down to them 🙂
I demand that in future you read from the bag/book thing in an Australian accent.
#3 by Claude on March 22, 2012 - 13:59
To add to what Rebecca said: dom actually comes from the latin “dominus”, not Dominique. His first name was Pierre (dom Pierre Pérignon).
#4 by InvincibleIronyMan on March 24, 2012 - 19:11
What about those of us who are skeptics, and don’t want to be seen endorsing some “holistic therapy” centre? What are we supposed if we are raped? Do we have to stand on the doorstep and announce “Listen up! It’s okay everybody: I’m going in here because I was raped – not because I believe in this ‘holistic’ bullshit!”
#5 by Stu Dewar on April 21, 2012 - 09:00
Now the Hoylake Holistics’ Facebook page is advertising a “Psychic Evening with John T. Roberts” organised by Wirral Psychic & Paranormal Workshop. It’s deeply worrying to see what might be described as the selling (and I don’t speak metaphorically, I mean selling. For money.) of bullshit to people in a horribly damaging and vulnerable position whilst attempting to deploy the argument that the cover (the bullshit-selling) makes it easier to access the rape counselling. If that’s true is it not also true about a cover that’s something other than bullshit-selling?
#6 by Hoylake Holistics on August 10, 2012 - 00:59
we are all entitled to our own beliefs – many organisations set up to help others are set up through churches and similar organisations – if you are looking for bullshit……….at HH we work in a holistic way – ie we treat the whole person – we have no religious or faith based affiliation and seek only to help those in need in a professional manner using qualified and hugely experienced practitioners – and the two halves of the business are totally seperate and do not overlap – if you want to know more – feel free to come and see for yourself