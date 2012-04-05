Skeptics with a K: Episode #069

Oversized wolves, persecuted Christians, cheating artists and damned dirty scientists. Plus charismatic televangelists, cancer, TED and France. With surprisingly few oral sex jokes, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on April 5, 2012, 15:50 and is filed under Podcast, Skepticism, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.