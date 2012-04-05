«
Skeptics with a K: Episode #069


Oversized wolves, persecuted Christians, cheating artists and damned dirty scientists.  Plus charismatic televangelists, cancer, TED and France.  With surprisingly few oral sex jokes, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:03:55 — 14.7MB)

  1. #1 by Tom Williamson on April 5, 2012 - 17:49

    Funny how you talk about Oral Roberts on episode 69…

  2. #2 by Caffiene on April 6, 2012 - 07:29

    I had to laugh at the Beast of Gevaudan part, where you mentioned how MonsterTalk did a bit on how “wolves dont usually attack people” but you couldnt really remember it.

    Just a guess here, but might you have been referring to their two-episode bit on wolf attacks with part one being a 70 minute episode that (quote) “features an interview with author Jay M. Smith, about his book Monsters of the Gévaudan: The Making of a Beast”?

    I never would have guessed you didnt remember it very well if you hadnt told us 😉

    (All in good fun, for the record. Keep up the good work.)

  3. #3 by Caffiene on April 6, 2012 - 07:40

    Nearly forgot: “I wouldnt want to go to Oral University”

    I would! Just not the christian one.

  4. #4 by Adam C. on April 17, 2012 - 20:21

    By the way: Io wasn’t a god, she was just someone who had sex with Zeus. Nor is Io a planet, it’s a moon of Jupiter. Moons of Jupiter are named after people Jupiter (or Zeus) had sex with.

  5. #5 by Chris on April 19, 2012 - 01:47

    Adam C., which made it extremely interesting when doing a planet project with second grade kids, and the one my little group focused on was Jupiter!

  6. #6 by Jim on November 12, 2012 - 02:23

    I am playing catch up with these but the funniest thing yet has been Oral Roberts and Christzilla.

