Skeptics with a K: Episode #072

Blood types, abseiling, Switzerland and more Marvel Avengers. Plus spiritualists, mammoths, trains and cinnamon crêpes. Suffering from a fever, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Read more about the Swiss Homeopathy report at Zeno’s Blog.
#1 by Tracy McIntyre on May 17, 2012 - 15:54
I am ashamed to admit, but I had bought a copy of the “Eat Right for Your Blood Type” and one of the cook books. Both my wife & myself started following the plan. Admittedly we both lost weight, but that was probably because we were watching what we ate. However we both fell away from it, due to the fact that all blood types were to avoid ice cream. Living in the U.S. State (Vermont) that was the birthplace of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, the idea of not eating ice cream was too absurd (not the rest of the bullshit). An even worse confession was I was planning on going to school at the Bastyr College, though was undecided what I wanted to study. Then I stumbled onto the SGU podcast in 2006, from there I found many more Skeptical podcasts, including SWAK. I am happy to report that I am now woo free (as is my wife). Thank you…. even though I could have been a millionaire woo practitioner by now.
#2 by Rob McD on May 17, 2012 - 16:15
#3 by Marsh on May 17, 2012 - 18:30
Tracy – no need to be ashamed to admit it, after all, you’re correct now, so that’s a win in my book!
#4 by Mort Isa-Welsh on May 17, 2012 - 19:07
#5 by Johan™ Strandberg on May 17, 2012 - 19:49
Here are some useful links to material on the struggle to debunk bad published papers by publishing research that fails to replicate the original bogosity. (By “bad” papers I refere to research that has not compensated for the high bogon flux precent in certain scientific fields like Psychology and Social Sciences.)
Replication studies: Bad copy http://www.nature.com/news/replication-studies-bad-copy-1.10634
Why most published research findings are false.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16060722?
False-Positive Psychology
Undisclosed Flexibility in Data Collection and Analysis Allows Presenting Anything as Significant
http://pss.sagepub.com/content/22/11/1359.fulldopt=Abstract&holding=npg
#6 by Greg Gray on May 17, 2012 - 21:21
#7 by Richard Taylor on May 18, 2012 - 13:03
#8 by dave on May 18, 2012 - 14:45
#9 by Murff on May 19, 2012 - 00:44
#10 by Lauren G on May 19, 2012 - 10:51
(Ben is alive. He made a full recovery. But I’d love to see her try to contact a Border Collie.)
#11 by -OO- on May 19, 2012 - 19:39
#12 by martin on May 20, 2012 - 12:16
Marsh: On Spritualism and harping on about ‘evidence’. IIRC one of the main aims of this bunch of dead-botherers when it was set up was to provide evidence of survival after death.
I don’t think this anything to do with skeptics or the ASA, it’s what they think they’ve been doing all these years.
#13 by Gordon Summers on May 23, 2012 - 13:17
Two comments on the cold reading:
Second, I think the use of the “evidence” in the reading was not so much a reaction to skeptics attacks as it is using a code / power word over and over. In part, this is because the people getting in the reading do not, in all likelihood, understand the requirements of evidence in science. They do, however, from crime shows, seeing newspaper reports of science, and from other general modern societal sources know that the word “evidence” is powerful. If that same reading had been done 100 years ago, they probably would have used the word “proof” or something similar instead of “evidence”. I see similar misuse of scientific words when you hear a creationist call evolution “only a theory”.
#14 by Mrs Grimble on May 24, 2012 - 14:09
Listening to the piece about the corporate bonding exercise, I wondered if any of these things accommodated disabled employees. Otherwise, you’d have the one disabled worker being told, “The rest of us are all going off on this bonding exercise freebie, but you’ll have to stay behind and work. See you on Monday LOSER!”
#15 by Murff on May 28, 2012 - 02:08
@ #14
I agree that people should try and do everything possible to integrate disabled people…that being said, disabled people shoud not expect everyone to stop doing activities completely, just because a disabled person can’t participate.