Skeptics with a K: Episode #076

Ball play, dinner parties, dirty Brits and carefree adolescents. Plus strippers, barracudas, public schools and bosons.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:04:18 — 14.8MB)
Ball play, dinner parties, dirty Brits and carefree adolescents. Plus strippers, barracudas, public schools and bosons.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:04:18 — 14.8MB)
This entry was posted on July 12, 2012, 12:18 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Simon on July 12, 2012 - 23:16
I was feeling pretty cranky about all the headline references to the Higgs Boson as the “God Particle”. Then someone pointed out to me that is, after all, the reason Catholics have mass.
#2 by jens persson on July 13, 2012 - 20:15
A video of the Ashbourne Royal Shrovetide Football http://youtu.be/OwQlIibBEgA seems fun 🙂 (via http://www.causticsodapodcast.com/ )
#3 by Chris on July 15, 2012 - 06:21
I was told on Respectful Insolence that it was originally the “god damn particle”, but an editor changed it to just a “god particle”. Though I did try to give the explanation you guys gave.
Which led me to remember all sorts of random words used by specialty groups like transcendental numbers, and if you go up thread how some of us feel when a computer model actually works. Or you learn I worked in a very demented engineering office.
Should I mention that I found out that on gardening forums seed and plant catalogs are called “porn”? They use that terminology because it makes them want to buy certain plants. They have other terms for when a plant does not work out like “shovel prune”.
#4 by Dave C on July 24, 2012 - 14:56
Sedgefield in County Durham has a Shrove Tuesday ball game. A whole 10 miles from Bishop Auckland 🙂
Dave
#5 by Tommi S on May 6, 2013 - 21:35
Love your podcast. It is a great mixture of nerdyness and far fetched jokes with some interresting “did you know”:s in between.
Going through your back catalog at the moment I recently listened to Ep. 76.
Did you miss the set up for a joke about “spidermans hairy palms”, or was that cut out?
Keep up the good work! I will keep looking for irrelevant stuff to comment on.