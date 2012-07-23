Skeptics with a K: Episode #077 live recording

This is the raw, and totally unedited recording of our live show, celebrating three years of podcasting.
Or watch it on YouTube.
#1 by Steve Andrew on July 23, 2012 - 20:19
I love the Dalek with a K. 😀
#2 by Murff on July 23, 2012 - 23:33
Bah, I tried to watch via the YouTube link and it didn’t work. I must not have read enough because I didn’t know you were doing it with Google+.
#3 by Amber S K on July 24, 2012 - 01:38
Thanks SO MUCH for posting!
#4 by Militant Agnostic on July 24, 2012 - 19:55
Is there an audio (mp3) version available?
#5 by Rick on July 24, 2012 - 20:38
Any chance of putting this out as a “normal” podcast? PS marsh bears an uncanny resemblence to Sheldon cooper from “Big Bang theory” lol
#6 by Dan Jacobs on July 25, 2012 - 08:46
There’s no audio file in the RSS feed? That’s a mistake, right?
#7 by Mike Hall on July 25, 2012 - 10:33
For those asking, the podcast version of this show will be published on Thursday, as normal.
#8 by Jarno on July 25, 2012 - 17:48
No mp3 version available? Bummer.
#9 by Murff on July 25, 2012 - 18:32
I agree with Rick! (comment #5)
#10 by Simon on July 26, 2012 - 01:18
I think you won’t be very successful at husbandry if you don’t sex the animals first.
#11 by Albert J. Hoch Jr. on August 28, 2012 - 01:32
MersysideAug2012
Hi guys. Just heard your discussion of carrying invention to the past. You’re in grave error! You should read the book “Why Nations Fail” by Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson. Most societies in history are exclusive (sic). The status quo is rigidly maintained. Innovation of any kind was firmly suppressed. Inventors or other innovators were usually hanged or otherwise disposed. Successful innovation required a very special political situation. Giordano Bruno and Galileo are well known (among dozens) of examples of suppressed innovation.
Your example of the crossbow is suggestive. Who wouldn’t like it? Armored Knights! A crossbow can penetrate armor! You can imagine what the knights thought of that.
Sincerely
Albert J. Hoch Jr