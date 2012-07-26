Skeptics with a K: Episode #077

Celebrating three years of podcasting! This is the podcast version of the show we streamed live over YouTube on Monday 23rd July 2012. Featuring sticky tape, skin, cats, dogs and Des Lynam. Plus pies, pirates, animal husbandry and a turkey cock. Crazy like a fox — it’s Skeptics with a K.

You can read the ASA adjudication on Kinesio tape at http://www.asa.org.uk/ASA-action/Adjudications/2012/7/LimbVolume-Ltd/SHP_ADJ_165319.aspx