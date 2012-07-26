Skeptics with a K: Episode #077

Celebrating three years of podcasting! This is the podcast version of the show we streamed live over YouTube on Monday 23rd July 2012. Featuring sticky tape, skin, cats, dogs and Des Lynam. Plus pies, pirates, animal husbandry and a turkey cock. Crazy like a fox — it’s Skeptics with a K.
You can read the ASA adjudication on Kinesio tape at http://www.asa.org.uk/ASA-action/Adjudications/2012/7/LimbVolume-Ltd/SHP_ADJ_165319.aspx
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:20:04 — 18.4MB)
#1 by Jarno on July 27, 2012 - 19:36
Thanks for posting the podcast version, looking forward to listening. 🙂
#2 by Nick Nystrom - White on August 2, 2012 - 23:10
BBC News tonight: British cycling team use battery powered shorts to keep their muscles at the optimum temperature. My wooometer is going woo woo woo woo!
#3 by Murff on August 4, 2012 - 17:25
Watching all these Olympians with the kinesio tape on…made me laugh and think of you guys.
#4 by Paul Buhler on August 14, 2012 - 00:54
In regards to the “Fantastic Fact” segment, Hudson’s growth spurt around the age of 30 sounds unlikely to me. If I recall correctly the epiphyseal plates (also called growth plates) in the long bones (such as the femur and tibia) close around 17 years of age, thus allowing no more increase in height . I did double check on Health-Tap, Dr. Jason Hunt, states around 16 to 17 years of age for males for skeletal maturity. He did say there are exceptions, but not what those exceptions are.
#5 by Jim on November 20, 2012 - 02:20
Nice podcast, gentlemen.
Two things.
First, just as Marsh mentioned Tekken lightweight Steve Fox, an email popped into my inbox from one Anna Williams. Sadly it was not the top heavy sister of Tekken favourite Nina Williams.
Second, after the podcast I went out to the post office and on the way back spotted a car in the car park with a personalised plate (very popular here in Mordor). The plate in question? “Dr T”.
Is this mere universal chance and statistical probability at work or is it a sign from Xenu that I should take L.Ron’s shilling?