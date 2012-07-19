Skeptics with a K: Live Anniversary Show

As of the next show, Skeptics with a K is three years old–so to celebrate we will be streaming the recording of that show live over the Internet. You’ll be able to watch the show right here on our website, and interact with us live via twitter (tag your message #swaklive).
The show will be this coming Monday, 23rd July, from 7pm. We hope you can make it.
#1 by Funkmon on July 19, 2012 - 18:15
Is that…2 or 3PM? Or 1 PM? Fuck.
#2 by Michael Kingsford Gray on July 20, 2012 - 13:30
1) I LOVE your show.
2) I want to listen to it.
3) I want to listen to it on my aged mp3 device.
4) You guys seem to have recently changed the mp3 codec to that which is not covered by any known standards.
5) Pretty-Please, adjust your encoding settings such that I do not have to be tied to my super-computer in order to listen to the most exciting and enterataing podcast in the history of the multi-verse!
#3 by Mike Hall on July 20, 2012 - 15:55
Hi Michael,
That’s interesting – how long have you been seeing the problem? As far as I’m aware, the show is turning out standard MP3s, I’ve never seen a device that won’t play them.
Mike
#4 by Sara on July 23, 2012 - 18:25
Curse my American time zone, I am at work! But I will catch you as soon as I reasonably can- happy anniversary, you guys!
#5 by E.T. on July 23, 2012 - 18:36
Ditto, you bastards. How DARE you run a live show when I am trapped at work, and not allowed to hoard the company bandwidth.
INCONVENIENT! 🙂
Happy Annisversary!
#6 by Simon on July 23, 2012 - 18:50
Any hint on what streaming solution you’ll use? Am I even at the right page?
“Right here on our webpage” – a lil more info please.
#7 by Mike on July 23, 2012 - 18:59
http://www.merseysideskeptics.org.uk/2012/07/skeptics-with-a-k-episode-077-live-recording/