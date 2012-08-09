Skeptics with a K: Episode #078

The Olympics, Nescafé, horses and heart energy. Plus acultomancy, dictiomancy, hippomancy and pedomancy. Some people think we’re bonkers, but we just think we’re free — it’s Skeptics with a K.

