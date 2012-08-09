Skeptics with a K: Episode #078

The Olympics, Nescafé, horses and heart energy. Plus acultomancy, dictiomancy, hippomancy and pedomancy. Some people think we’re bonkers, but we just think we’re free — it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:05:16 — 15.3MB)
#1 by Murff on August 10, 2012 - 16:11
The sheep were at the start, when everything looked like farm land.
The little kid voice from Capt. Planet made me burst out laughing at work…turned a few heads, and got you at least 1 more listener!
Thanks again for the great podcast.
#2 by Rupert on August 17, 2012 - 09:04
Odd as pantomancy sounds, I can think of at least one fairly common example of it – black cats crossing paths. I’m guessing that the magpie thing would have its own separate mancy for divination from birds.
#3 by Julia on August 17, 2012 - 14:04
I’ve heard the “when the door is ajar” joke a few times, and I’m in Texas, so it’s not an exclusively UK thing.
#4 by Murff on August 19, 2012 - 17:00
You started a when is a car not a car joke…but never gave the punchline! Now Inwill have to google
#5 by Peter Trussell on August 24, 2012 - 20:23
Do you think David Ikes Olympic conspiracy may have borrowed elements from the Dr Who episode “Fear Her”?
#6 by Jenny on August 31, 2012 - 22:21
Really enjoy the podcast which is one of the most entertaining around.
On Mike’s hugely unpleasant discovery under the stairs, a plausible explanation could be that it was a relic of a drug smuggling operation involving swallowed drugs?