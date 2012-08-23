Skeptics with a K: Episode #079

Broken glass, internal combustion, hexes, cats and magnets. Plus curses, steam, nukes and (would you believe it) more bloody homeopathy! Rescuing the world from the Dark Ages, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:02:14 — 14.7MB)
#1 by Michael Jolly on August 23, 2012 - 19:05
You mentioned Fads …… today while cleaning i found a fads sugar soap …. yes i am sad, also good work on the FAD and Nelsons
#2 by NickT on August 24, 2012 - 13:25
Regarding your ‘what would you take back to the dark ages’ bit – as I was listening, I was thinking that the introduction of RCT’s would be a great catalyst for advancement of the scientific method. Lo and behold you then mentioned it!
That’s what gets my vote.
Enjoying your work as always 🙂
#3 by Tom Williamson on August 24, 2012 - 16:44
If I ended up in 1012 I’d teach people the scientific method, but I’d have to be around long enough to make sure they used it! 🙂
#4 by Neil Timmons on August 24, 2012 - 18:26
Regarding “What would you take back to 1012” I would teach them to fight with simple axes (easier to make then swords) except I would teach them to fight left handed so that your strike zone is on the offhand of the shield of the opposing troops. If you can crush infantry, you can crush you enemies you can conquer the world, or at least the Scots.
but then religion would take over the world, so maybe I wouldn’t teach them anything… (lest I get killed for heresy)
N!
#5 by G. Shelley on August 24, 2012 - 21:27
if I went back to 2012, I’d teach them Arabic/hindu numerals, the number “0” and basic arithamtic and algebra
#6 by Sarah on August 25, 2012 - 13:40
If I went back to the dark ages I’d try and introduced the printing press. While I don’t know much about modern printing I think I could just about cobble together something of the standard of the first press and let others develop it. I think that would not only prevent the church from getting the monopoly on knowledge but also let ideas be discussed more easily, skipping over a few centuries of struggling straight to the renaissance.
#7 by lynn on August 25, 2012 - 17:12
Your 1012 discussion reminded me of this: http://gizmodo.com/5207549/time-travel-cheat-sheet
More simply, handwashing, maybe boil the drinking water.
#8 by martin on August 26, 2012 - 14:50
As a Yorkshireman I feel compelled to point out that Wallace lives in Wigan and is therefore on the wrong side of the pennines. Even if he did go to the moon with his dog.
#9 by Linda on September 7, 2012 - 09:59
Regarding Boots, I have also been doing a personal boycott since Hampshire skeptics pointed out the fanny magnet http://networkedblogs.com/f3Nu2 that they sell. Plus they now also sell their OWN BRAND homeopathy ffs (and they’re doing a 3 for 2 on it!) http://www.boots.com/webapp/wcs/stores/servlet/EndecaSearchListerView?storeId=10052&langId=-1&catalogId=11051&stReq=1&searchTerm=boots+pillules&newDepSearch=&x=0&y=0#container
Bastards.