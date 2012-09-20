Skeptics with a K: Episode #081

Deaf gerbils, global consciousness and human chess. Plus more sports bracelets, hidden mormons and how not to argue. Oh, and all the latest news on QED (tickets now on sale http://qedcon.org). Making broad and over-reaching claims, it’s Skeptics with a K.

