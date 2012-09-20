Skeptics with a K: Episode #081

Deaf gerbils, global consciousness and human chess. Plus more sports bracelets, hidden mormons and how not to argue. Oh, and all the latest news on QED (tickets now on sale http://qedcon.org). Making broad and over-reaching claims, it’s Skeptics with a K.
#1 by Seb on September 21, 2012 - 12:23
Thanks for your thorough response to my email!
For now, I still self-identify as Mormon, rather than as Ex-Mormon, because it is such a strong component of the culture in which I was raised and in which I still live. Though my current position is often an uneasy and unstable equilibrium, I connect with a phrase Dawkins used (when asked about Christmas) in the interview with Brandon Flowers:
“I like tradition, I like upholding tradition. It doesn’t mean I actually believe what lies behind it.”
I think Mormonism has more of a presence in the UK than most people realise – there are over 300 local congregations and the total number of members on the church records is around 200,000.
The church in Chorley is more than just a regular local chapel, but is in fact a “temple”, one of just two in the uk, where Mormons in good standing go for marriages, baptisms for the dead and other ceremonies.
I certainly look forward to listening to Skeptiko episode #106.
I’d be interested to hear if anyone recommends any other Podcasts besides Skeptiko which are useful as an occasional antidote to immersion in opinion and viewpoints one already agrees with.
#2 by Michael Kingsford Gray on September 23, 2012 - 14:58
I devour your excelent podcasts, but:
They appear to be encoded to an MP3 codec/rate that is outside the Fraunhoffer standards, and as a consequence, I cannot listen to it on either my MP3 player, nor my PDA.
I beseech thee, please encode it to a common standard, so that I may listen to your amusing collective words of wisdom?
Michael Kingsford Gray
South Australia
#3 by Mike Hall on September 23, 2012 - 16:33
Michael – did you see my reply to this message under last episode’s entry?
#4 by Sara on September 27, 2012 - 02:26
Hi guys. I love the show, which is why I had to say something. I know that making this show every two weeks, along with everything else you do, can be a burden. I realize you may very well have been kidding around about making it less frequently, but I’d like to tell you how I feel about that.
If that will keep you content longer, keep you sane, help your energy and your willingness to keep up the (excellent) work, then I say do it. I would happily listen to you guys every week, don’t get me wrong. But I want you to know, whether you are thinking of changing the schedule or not, you are worth the wait.
#5 by Paul C on September 27, 2012 - 22:23
I had problems as well when I use my phone as a music player but the last two have been fine.
#6 by Jenny on October 6, 2012 - 05:26
Hi! I came to the show via Cognitive Dissonance and I love it! Thankyou for all the laughs!
#7 by scott on October 27, 2012 - 12:53
I’m a regular listener of the show who happens to be an ex-mormon (grew up in Salt Lake City, did the 2-year mission and everything). It was a little difficult to leave, mostly due to my family, but probably no more difficult than anyone abandoning the family faith.