Skeptics with a K: Episode #084

Whales, psychics, genes and plum pudding. Plus Star Trek V, Channel 4 Racing, Mr Punch and the results of our psychic Halloween Challenge. Almost certainly val-val homozygous, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on November 1, 2012, 15:40 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.