Skeptics with a K: Episode #086

A special live, raw, unedited show recorded on Wednesday 28th November 2012. Featuring the perfect pint, beanstalks, capillaries and rock genies. Plus evidence, enjoyment, and regression to the mean. Being nice to homeopaths, it’s Skeptics with a K.

