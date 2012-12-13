«
Skeptics with a K: Episode #087


Dating, genetics, pea plants and Korean unicorns.  Plus sugar daddies, monozygotic twins, golf and plenty of Knightmare.  It’s another unedited special from Skeptics with a K.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:02:46 — 14.5MB)

  1. #1 by Caffiene on December 14, 2012 - 04:48

    So what you’re telling me is that the priest’s productive pink pea-plant punnet pairs promoted the prevailing phoney philosophy?

    That story had far too many Ps for my liking.

  2. #2 by Kaleb on December 14, 2012 - 21:42

    I’m in Grade 10 in Canada, and we learned that tongue-rolling is genetic.

  3. #3 by Elizabeth on December 17, 2012 - 08:16

    I’m in year 9 at an Australian Secondary school, the tongue-rolling was on the exam I did a couple of weeks ago. It’s still being taught around here.

