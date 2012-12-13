Skeptics with a K: Episode #087

Dating, genetics, pea plants and Korean unicorns. Plus sugar daddies, monozygotic twins, golf and plenty of Knightmare. It’s another unedited special from Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:02:46 — 14.5MB)
Dating, genetics, pea plants and Korean unicorns. Plus sugar daddies, monozygotic twins, golf and plenty of Knightmare. It’s another unedited special from Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:02:46 — 14.5MB)
This entry was posted on December 13, 2012, 15:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Caffiene on December 14, 2012 - 04:48
So what you’re telling me is that the priest’s productive pink pea-plant punnet pairs promoted the prevailing phoney philosophy?
That story had far too many Ps for my liking.
#2 by Kaleb on December 14, 2012 - 21:42
I’m in Grade 10 in Canada, and we learned that tongue-rolling is genetic.
#3 by Elizabeth on December 17, 2012 - 08:16
I’m in year 9 at an Australian Secondary school, the tongue-rolling was on the exam I did a couple of weeks ago. It’s still being taught around here.