Skeptics with a K: Episode #088

The final episode of 2012! Featuring journalists, Coronation Street, Snoop Dogg and HIV. Plus shamanism, engaging with the press, winging it and druidry. Oh, and the world didn’t end. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 57:53 — 13.7MB)
#1 by Adam C. on December 28, 2012 - 14:13
Hey, guys!
Stumbled upon this over on Wikipedia. It looks like a hilarious source for commentary.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia_talk:Articles_for_creation/MindGuard_%28software%29
The links in it, like http://forums.pcbsd.org/showthread.php?t=16533 are also quite amusing.