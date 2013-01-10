Skeptics with a K: Episode #089

Welcome to 2013! Featuring diets, dogs, measles and elves. Plus chance, cancer, sunshine and scientology. Building space cathedrals in the New Mexico desert, it’s Skeptics with a K. You were not there!

