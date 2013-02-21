Skeptics with a K: Episode #092

Bigfoot DNA, twitter and auriculotherapy. Plus Penelope Cruz, weight loss, journals and Findus. With regular interruption by sneezes and sniffles, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:05:05 — 15.3MB)
#1 by Jai Putman on February 21, 2013 - 22:29
cheers for the mention guys made my week
#2 by Johan™ Strandberg on February 22, 2013 - 13:15
I think this is the product you were discussing, right?
pic.twitter.com/8TeBLlHPcf
#3 by Philip on February 25, 2013 - 20:05
I’m sorry I just can’t help myself –
Get your very own Bigfoot replica! Based on the “Patterson/Gimlin” film.#Bigfoot http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1037517301/squatch
pic.twitter.com/rnMJd7Oc
#4 by Philip on February 25, 2013 - 20:08
And…. Horse Cheese
http://www.burleson-arabians.com/horse_milk.htm
#5 by Olov L on February 28, 2013 - 17:05
I think that Mike Hall created a false antagonism between Old Norse paganism and Christianity in his satire in this episode. Cristianity has, after all, made sure that a great number of people have died in battle over the centuries. 😉
#6 by Keith on March 10, 2013 - 15:20
Great show, I wish it was weekly, but I look forward to every show. Get well soon.
Just started listening to Be Reasonable. Great idea. My guess is that the woosters will become privy to the show, and take offense, even though you are being very reasonable. That’s my experience, anyway.