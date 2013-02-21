Skeptics with a K: Episode #092

Bigfoot DNA, twitter and auriculotherapy. Plus Penelope Cruz, weight loss, journals and Findus. With regular interruption by sneezes and sniffles, it’s Skeptics with a K.

