Skeptics with a K: Episode #093

T-shirts, asteroids, Russians and worrying. Plus phone boxes, Amazon, the lizard overlords and your rubbish sex life. Recovering from a fever, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on March 7, 2013, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.