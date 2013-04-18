Skeptics with a K: Episode #095.5 – the Confession

No show this week, but Mike has a confession for you all. We’ll be back in two weeks with the regular show – see you then!
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:44 — 543.6KB)
#1 by Sarah on April 18, 2013 - 10:39
I’m really impressed! I realised the ghostbusters story was fake and feared for the validity of the others (though I REALLY wanted the loch ness one to be true!) but to have even faked the ‘what I’ve been doing this week’, that just blew my mind. Good job everyone!
#2 by Desch86 on April 18, 2013 - 11:41
Can’t believe i actually googled the kurt cobain story for like 10 mins to find more information…
#3 by funkmon on April 18, 2013 - 15:02
I fell for all of it, even Ghost busters.
#4 by martin on April 18, 2013 - 16:16
Really shocked to discover that there are things on this podcast that aren’t true! Homeopathy is still bollocks right?
Nice one though, more subtle than Skeptics with a ‘C’ and nicely put over.
#5 by Marianne on April 19, 2013 - 11:08
Ah you bastards.
Shows how much attention I was paying 😉
#6 by Adam Cuerden on April 19, 2013 - 15:13
Oh, you bastards
#7 by Juan on April 22, 2013 - 02:58
YOU ASSHOLES. I will have you know that I have set my ical to inform me every time an episode coincides with the first week of April. You are here by on notice that I will be on my guard until 2016. DEAL WITH IT.
#8 by Brian on April 22, 2013 - 19:58
Well played sirs, well played… though, I was thinking to myself the whole time you were doing the ghost busters bit that it sounded an awful lot like these people were just ripping off the Ghost busters business model.
#9 by Julia on April 24, 2013 - 14:16
Wow, and I was really sad for the dinosaur wallpaper’s demise. Good one.
#10 by Nigel Bennett on April 26, 2013 - 22:10
It wasn’t all porky pies, pheasants are the dumbest creature I ever came across lol
As soon as I heard ‘…it’s April 1st…’ my guard was up, remembering Sceptics with a ‘C’ lol
That said, you always say not to take your word for anything, often saying that you are dick-heads,and that folks should research for themselves. This kind of podcast should keep people on their toes.