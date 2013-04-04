Skeptics with a K: Episode #095

Kurt Cobain, $5000, the Mersey Book of Monsters and the A41. Plus wardrobes, whisky, parapsychologists and Zener Cards. Not quite what it seems to be, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on April 4, 2013, 11:42 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.