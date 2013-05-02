Skeptics with a K: Episode #096

Passive aggressive cats, chia seeds, seaside towns and sex. Plus camouflage netting, Ricicles and Jeremy Clarkson. Not deliberately feeding you bullshit this time, honest… it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:11:47 — 16.9MB)
#1 by Chris on May 3, 2013 - 02:32
My daughter still uses her Zune. It has outlived two of her dad’s ipods. The thing it had was a wifi connection that let her go online. Though now she does that with her smartphone, but still uses the Zune to listen to music.
The cat pheromone stuff helped when my son moved into a house with college friends and could not bring in his cat. So psycho cat lives with us, and she is not happy with daughter’s cat. Fortunately the stuff works on her, we can tell when the diffusion bottle is dry because she piddles on the carpet.
I really hope the next house he and his friends move to allows pets.
#2 by Tracy M on May 3, 2013 - 18:30
We had a cat that was peeing all over the place. We tried various things, but none of them worked. Our vet suggested Feliway. We bought a bottle of the spray and squirted all over the place, after two weeks we were amazed…. our cat was still peeing all over the place. Turns out she has a form feline dementia. For all we know, she may be hallucinating litter boxes.
That said, my wife volunteers at a cat shelter and they use the Feliway diffuser. It seems to help deter spraying.
#3 by earlytetrapod on May 5, 2013 - 15:33
Squircle – http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Squircle
Looks like this is a description of the shape of the click-wheel rather than what Microsoft called it.
In any case the Zune is totally crackalackin – https://www.google.com.au/url?sa=t&source=web&cd=1&ved=0CC8QtwIwAA&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DPOIXq7999aM&ei=S22GUZSWCIiwiAfm1oGoAg&usg=AFQjCNG7H0Tqr4mWsm1vMNmrFQa0IQaIKw
#4 by David B on May 6, 2013 - 02:30
Great section on dead air on the podcast. I literally laughed out loud at that one. It’s too bad that the basis of the joke seems to be incorrect. I can’t find any evidence that dead air is illegal. I realize that you were making the comment on an un-researched side topic, but it appears to be incorrect as far as I can tell.
#5 by David B on May 6, 2013 - 02:41
Correction: This may be a UK law that a radio station may be fined for dead air.
#6 by Adam Cuerden on May 7, 2013 - 20:42
The more I think about it, the more I feel stupid for not talking uch to Mike Hall at QED based on a joke in the episode of bullshit. =/
#7 by NH on May 8, 2013 - 09:06
Zune is used now for the new Windows phones, so it might stick around for a while.
And I think there were a few of us who realized the early April episode was all BS by the end but let it go as we all know you are a little odd anyway; for me it was when you didn’t challenge the listeners to figure out what stores were lies and which were true, so I guessed the thole thing must be false. I am so trusting generally that I don’t believe anything said in the first week of April just to be sure.
#8 by Murff on May 8, 2013 - 20:25
When Tony Stark was having surgery, I didn’t think that was acupuncture, I thought it was pins holding back the skin during the procedure.
Dogs are better than cats…
#9 by martin on May 11, 2013 - 12:50
In the UK OFCOM can impose fines for dead air, though I’ve seen different claims of how long the station has to be silent for. It’s a breach of the license conditions that they agree to.
Here’s an example of them rapping the knuckles of a station that stopped broadcasting (for several weeks in this case):
http://stakeholders.ofcom.org.uk/binaries/broadcast/radio-ops/breaches/Westside_FM_breach_finding.pdf
#10 by John on May 12, 2013 - 14:24
Unsubbing as I don’t have time to check each week if you’re making stuff up. I didn’t really question the other stuff as it was fairly dull and therefore quite believable..! Best of luck guys and keep it foolish.
#11 by Robert Fiorini on May 23, 2013 - 23:30
Fuck guys, I’m an expat Brit who has lived in Toronto for 45 years, and I have to hear about Sexcereal on a Scousers podcast! and I agree it’s bullshit, btw did you notice the guy is real but the chick looks like a rework of a Marilyn Munro cartoon. This product dose however remind me of an ethical dilemma of my own, I run a very small energy snack business based on coconut, I am not a nutritionist or a food scientist so it’s difficult for me to really evaluate the value of my product, if as I have done you search the web for information you can find information supporting any view pro or con, given your group’s skeptical theology would you be prepared to view my website to see if you agree with the way I’ve handled the problem, I will of course repay you by sending a box of product for your tasting pleasure.
Love the show though I’m always a couple of episodes behind,
Skeptically yours,
Robert Fiorini
(my grandfather came to England in 1870)
#12 by Chris on May 28, 2013 - 02:45
AArgh! The *&^%$#! psycho cat is back to peeing on the stair carpet, even with that Feliway stuff.
I mentioned it to the vet when I went with other cat. She mentioned it might be worthwhile to put psycho cat on Prozac. It apparently what she had to do with one of her own cats.
Other cat was at the vet for fight injuries. A new cat has moved nearby and is tormenting him. Yesterday while in the garden she came to torment him, and I sprayed the garden hose at her. She decided to sit and stare at me just inches out of the range of water spray.
I hope someday the kids move to a place that allow pets and they can take their goofy cats with them.