Skeptics with a K: Episode #096

Passive aggressive cats, chia seeds, seaside towns and sex. Plus camouflage netting, Ricicles and Jeremy Clarkson. Not deliberately feeding you bullshit this time, honest… it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on May 2, 2013, 10:59 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.