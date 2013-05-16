Skeptics with a K: Episode #097

Atheist atrocities, harbour porpoises, three running horses and a second pregnancy. Plus asexual rabbits, gobstoppers, Jesus and more Mersey monsters. On the road to nihilistic social Darwinism, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:02:57 — 15.0MB)
#1 by David H on May 17, 2013 - 03:45
I enjoyed this episode a lot. Two comments/suggestions about how I approach particular religious apologetics.
– To the idea that “atheist” means we have certainty that there is no god, I say that to the general concept of a god, I’m agnostic, but regarding your god (ie one that you know about through claimed revelation), I’m an atheist.
– To the idea that believing evolution led to where we are must make us somehow either accept social Darwinism, or have to wriggle out of it, here’s an analogy. Do you accept that people need food to survive, and that if they have enough to eat, their bodies can keep working, and produce the energy to keep organs going, keep the brain running, etc? If so, do you accept that if somebody does not have enough food for long enough, they will either get very ill, or will die? If someone accepts that, what is their necessary political position when it comes to foreign aid for starving people? (In other words, of course the two things have nothing to do with each other, except for an understanding that hunger is something that needs to be fought.)
Keep up the great podcasts!
#2 by The Mad Humanist on May 17, 2013 - 15:13
In episode #97 you implied that the concept the trinity is incoherent. Whilst I think it is good clean fun to make fun of the concept of the trinity, and blaspheming the holy spirit is highly commendable, people who believe in wave-particle duality have no ground to stand on from which to throw stones at the trinity.
I totally concede that there are big differences. Quantum mechanics is a theory with high predictive ability that has been tested and confirmed to enormous degrees of accuracy. The theory of the trinity however either has no predictive ability or has already been falsified. But as a concept both are equally nonsensical.
#3 by A listener on May 18, 2013 - 22:31
Hey, thanks for using my link! As always I enjoyed the show & your skeptical analysis.
#4 by Tommi Salo on May 18, 2013 - 23:31
Was looking forward to a new episode of the show.
Light hearted banter, irreverent reporting of serious stories and the inevitable skepticism. It was all there, but for one thing.
I must protest your mangling of mathematical terms and notation!
You made a joke about the holy trinity being the first truly irrational number, requiring an exclamation point. Irrational numbers have nothing to do with exclamation points. These are most frequently used for representing imaginary numbers, being the numbers used when counting gods, angels, leprechauns and molecules of active ingredients in homeopathic medicine.
Keep up the great work!
#5 by Tommi Salo on May 19, 2013 - 09:53
Ehm, just realised I was talking out of my arse there. Lower case i is for imaginary numbers, exclamation points are used for representing factorials.
Had the potential of a good joke, though.
Anyway, great show as always!
#6 by Tracy M on May 24, 2013 - 14:09
I believe the student who was comparing atrocities , failed to take into account Christian Rock as one of the Christian atrocities.
#7 by Blair Donaldson on May 26, 2013 - 03:55
Thanks for another informative, funny and irreverent podcast. I’ll never be able to think of the crucifixion the same way again, henceforth it will always be “a sex game gone wrong”
Cheers from Oz
#8 by Olov Livendahl on May 29, 2013 - 13:06
It’s nice to hear that Michael Marshall is coming to the skeptic conference in Stockholm – I just wish I could be there too. You mentioned having played Skyrim in an earlier episode, so you know what to expect.
#9 by Peter on May 30, 2013 - 07:20
“a sex game gone wrong”.
Now there’s an idea for a bumper sticker.
#10 by twitjp on June 20, 2013 - 20:28
I’m late, only just listened. I had a little experience with religious stats for death. I was doing (limited) research into deaths caused by religion and discovered that the only people I could find were Christians comparing their kills to Islam or atheism.
To make it easy I just selectively stole their stats and used them for my own end (which I hope isn’t diminished by my laziness).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLYbp0xk3oY
Recorded the song ages ago and decided to put it on youtube. It is supposed to make a serious point.
#11 by twitjp on June 20, 2013 - 20:34
I think it’s my aspergers kicking in. They are both counter-intuitive but one is sensical (made up word) becasude as you said, there is a great deal of evidence.
Am I just being a dick?