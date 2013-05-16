Skeptics with a K: Episode #097

Atheist atrocities, harbour porpoises, three running horses and a second pregnancy. Plus asexual rabbits, gobstoppers, Jesus and more Mersey monsters. On the road to nihilistic social Darwinism, it’s Skeptics with a K.

