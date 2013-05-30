Skeptics with a K: Episode #098

Hayfever, submarines, radio hams and goddesses. Plus Inspector Gadget, My Little Pony, Game of Thrones and Dogtanian. Slightly below-par on the editing front, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (19.5MB)
#1 by Claude on May 31, 2013 - 07:49
The Greenwich meridian is not a time zone boundary, so having one foot on each side does not mean that your feet are in different time zones.
#2 by soren on May 31, 2013 - 10:26
About Dr Who spoilers. The latest season starts airing on saturday june 1 in Denmark, so shame on you for spoling it 😉
#3 by Rupert on May 31, 2013 - 23:01
Could it not be the case that the Star Trek good-bad thing still holds, it’s just that unbeknownst to us the good tenth film was kept secret for some yet to be revealed reason? Much like John Hurt?
#4 by martin on June 3, 2013 - 09:36
Seven quid to stand on an arbitrary line may seem steep. But you have to offset that against the cash needed to pave the street with gold and look after random people who turn up with cats and want to be Lord Mayor.
There’s also a spot nearby where you can stand on the line without paying.
http://www.waymarking.com/waymarks/WMCXA7_The_Free_Meridien_Marker_at_the_Greenwich_Observatory__Greenwich_UK
#5 by Julia on June 6, 2013 - 13:07
I totally agree with you guys on Into Darkness. Somewhat entertaining but not really a good movie. I had high hopes for it after my local paper gave it an A- rating and three of my family members told me how awesome it was.
I’m glad I’m not the only person on Earth who hasn’t seen the original Trek films.
#6 by Amy on July 4, 2013 - 17:36
You shouldn’t be scared of My Little Pony fans…they’re a harmless bunch, if a bit…mad. (Trust me, I know.) Also, Dr (W)Hooves is in fact amazing.