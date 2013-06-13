Skeptics with a K: Episode #099

Online dating, blood, cruelty and the Watchtower. Plus castles, YHWH, christenings and Coca-Cola. Appearing on the back of a chapati, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Online dating, blood, cruelty and the Watchtower. Plus castles, YHWH, christenings and Coca-Cola. Appearing on the back of a chapati, it’s Skeptics with a K.
#1 by Andrew Harwood on June 14, 2013 - 19:26
Firstly – this is a random rant – please forgive me…
I have until now been very appreciative of your groups various pod casts – both from the perspective of general ‘de-bunkery’ but more importantly having me laughing out loud (important to me on the way to yet another tedious business meeting) – in modern terms believe that to be called a LoL?! I’m not entirely sure about that as I do everything possible not to communicate with my children who might be able to confirm that fact – as they do me.
Having being raised up by a mother who was convinced of anything from UFO’s to Aura’s to the ‘energy’ of crystals to homeopathy, to politicians, to the power of colours in your clothing (and using ‘experts’) to enhance your – oh fuck i can’t keep up with her… She is a walking encyclopaedia of bull-shit.
Well – I have since grown to question everything – even doubting what’s written in the daily press or what’s (if you can believe it) talked about by you good people on the Skeptiks podcast (or however you Northern cloth cap and whippet owners spell it – just as incomprehensibly as you pronounce it possibly?!).
Well – the reason for this seemingly (and actual) random rant is that I today watched Most Haunted on Pick TV – it was so cringe worthy that a) I’ll tell my mother about it so that she can convince herself of its ‘factual’ content as her arbitrary belief system hasn’t been taxed recently and b) I think it was even funnier than your podcasts.
You guy’s need to up your game if your gong to compete against that show!
Keep up the good work!
#2 by Adam C. on June 15, 2013 - 17:09
Afraid the equator and Meridian cross just a bit off the African coast. Though you could probably get a Crossing the Line ceremony – it’s an old, old tradition for when you first cross the equator on a ship. OFten kinda weird, though.
Also, 180° E 0° N is also in the middle of the pacific.
#3 by Watt La Fuk on June 21, 2013 - 21:49
Sounds correct to me, don’t forget that at 180° E and W, there is the ceremony of Neptune, where any ‘virgin’ swabbies and salts have to undergo the age old tradition of being at the court of Neptune for crossing the Dateline, you only have to undergo the secret ritual once in your lifetime, thank God, my ass hole took five weeks to recover.
Non salts and non swabbies don’t understand how important the Meridian and anti-meridian are to we salts and swabbies, without UTC/Zulu as a reference longitudinal navigation would have been impossible, although the whippet owning cloth cap wearing John Harrison’s clock is just as important when we’re sailing far from blighty, with only the ship’s cat for company and affection.
So, no matter how crap people think Britain is, how much closer to 1700’s working and health practices the Fuhrer is taking the UK back to, even when the last Englishman and the UK itself is gone forever to history, as long as the world is using UTC based Timezones and Navigation, we’re still relevant, honest guv…lol