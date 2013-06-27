Skeptics with a K: Episode #100

The Age of Transparency, the Playstation Generation, prior plausibility and the British X-Files. Plus education policy, the Queen, laser eyes and blogging a pissy response. Attempting to communicate peacefully with UFOs, it’s Skeptics with a K.

