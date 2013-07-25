Skeptics with a K: Episode #102

Psychic spies, flying fish, floppy disks and flying kicks. Plus the Asylum, the Touch of Death, aspirin and the CIA. They keep asking us back to do more… it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:15:45 — 17.9MB)
Psychic spies, flying fish, floppy disks and flying kicks. Plus the Asylum, the Touch of Death, aspirin and the CIA. They keep asking us back to do more… it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:15:45 — 17.9MB)
This entry was posted on July 25, 2013, 16:01 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Olov Livendahl on July 25, 2013 - 16:30
Not on iTunes yet. Must…have…my…dose…
#2 by Olov Livendahl on July 25, 2013 - 16:32
Now it showed up! I must have been writing this while you were putting it up there! I’ll be in the corner, listening. 🙂
#3 by Wesley on July 26, 2013 - 02:34
What was the wailing at 26:37? Sounded like EVP, or did Mike leave the door to his sex dungeon open?
#4 by Ryan on July 26, 2013 - 09:43
I was trying to dredge up from my memory, the project to plant magicians as fake psychics by James Randi in experiments that had a more rigorous protocol than those Uri Geller appeared to pass in Stanford Research Institute (as featured in the Uri Geller documentary)
For those interested, it’s Project Alpha
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Alpha
and is a fascinating read. And BTW, congrats to Merseyside Skeptics for getting on the front page of Wikipedia today! http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Page
#5 by Mike on July 26, 2013 - 11:18
Kids playing in the street. Hot day, so the window was open!
#6 by Rebecca on July 26, 2013 - 12:19
I’m going to take a wild stab in the dark and say that was a cat “singing the song of their people”. Or sex dungeon, only two possible explainations 😉
#7 by Rebecca on July 26, 2013 - 12:20
Dang-namit, submitted that with an unrefreshed page, boy do I feel foolish!
#8 by Mark Carter on July 26, 2013 - 22:20
Hi Guys
I gave an interview on the skeptic zone in 2010 on the Lajamanu fish rain. Its here (first episode, 38 minutes in): http://skepticzone.libsyn.com/webpage/2010/03
BTW- Lajamanu is a dirt-poor aboriginal town in the middle of nowhere which didn’t have mobile data coverage in 2010- thats why no-one there had a phone they could record video with!
Since recording the interview I have spoken to someone who was there and saw the fish that supposedly fell as rain- they indeed were the same species as live in the local waterholes, fish with a reputation for travelling long distances quickly in shallow floodwater.
Personally I suspect over the years christian missionaries have set up aboriginal ppl to believe in fish falling from the sky- one aboriginal bloke i spoke to about this said ‘fish fall from the sky like the bible says- like moses and the plague of frogs’.
Mark
#9 by Sofie on July 27, 2013 - 16:08
Hi guys!
I’ve been listening to your podcast for a couple of weeks now and I’m about halfway through (yay for Summer holidays!) so I wanted to share a couple of things.
The first is a thank you for the discussions you do and the analyses you do on news stories – I study psychology at university and this has actually really helped me understand some of the critical parts of experiments better. Often they are presented in very abstract forms when they are the focus of my studies (we rarely critique texts and theories in class – this is left for projects and exams). Better yet, I actually feel myself getting happier about this when reading – it used to be the most tedious, boring part of going through texts but now it seems much more interesting… which is especially beneficial in psychology which, let’s face it, is pretty rife with utter bullshit. So: Thank you!
The other thing is about the book of fantastic facts. I know you ran out of facts awhile ago and it was one of the most entertaining segments, in my opinion. If you are looking for new material, I have a suggestion. I possess a book called “Verdens mest utrolige historier” – which is Danish for “The World’s Most Incredible Stories” and oh, are they ever incredible! On the cover of mine is listed a well of subjects: Spontaneous self combustion, alien kidnappings, sea monsters, vampires, hermits, mass hysteria and hairy babies – all in all, good fun! I think you’d love it and I very much recommend it. I know you can at least get it on Amazon, lucky bastards (I only got hold of my copy because my grandma is a former librarian who doesn’t stop at nothing to get her grandkids books when they wish for them).
Anyways, love the show and learning from it as well! Take care.
#10 by Ian on July 28, 2013 - 11:36
Not to be a dreadful pedant, but…
At one point Colin claims that The Crow and The Dark Knight had the same writer, Alex Proyas.
Actually, Alex Proyas wrote neither. He directed The Crow and had nothing to do with The Dark Knight. The Crow was written by James O’Barr (who did the comic), David Schow, and John Shirley. The screenplay for The Dark Knight was by Christopher and Jonathan Nolan, but Colin might have been thinking of David Goyer, who has a credit for “story” on The Dark Knight and has a name with an “oy” sound in it.
#11 by John R. Ellis on July 30, 2013 - 02:27
So Mike’s gonna visit Texas! Howdy! Texans love British accents. Anyways – about dry and humid heat – we get them both in Texas, and it will probably be the wet kind in San Antonio if that is where you go. It’s not about the sweat evaporating, at least not immediately. It’s about heat transfer capacity – you can go in a dry sauna at near boiling temps and be fine, a wet one is unbearable at way lower temps, and a hot tub will scald you at maybe 120 degrees F (49 C). You can grab a piece of toast from the oven, but not the metal pan it’s on. Hot dry air can’t transfer heat to you very efficiently, but wet air can, even before you start to sweat. Love the show, so much I created a G+ Community for it – Mike Hall and Colin Harris are Members – check it out sometime. Inkredulous Irreligious Cog Dis Skeptic Zone Guide is the name.
#12 by Wesley on August 1, 2013 - 03:42
Sometimes I feel like the only person in the World with a sex dungeon.
#13 by Julia on August 2, 2013 - 23:19
You’ve got to let us know when you’re coming to Texas, so there can be a podcast fan meetup!
#14 by Julia on August 2, 2013 - 23:20
And if you hate being hot, I suggest you go swim in Barton Springs, the swimming hole that’s infamous as always being ridiculously cold.
#15 by Ashley on August 7, 2013 - 17:51
Stop making things up! I’ve spent ages trying to get the audible link to work, then thought about the mersey monster saga, and the plug for clarkson’s book…..
#16 by Qayin on September 25, 2013 - 08:30
Segment about Lee
It’s not that I am pedantic but all martial arts that where taught on West were Japanese. It’s obviously funny if triad would kill Lee because of Chinese secrets, neverthelessless Karate, Aikido, Judi, etc are Japanese martial art technics. Therefore if there were a Triad that guards Chinese secrets then Lee was one of the first who sold them.
Still Triad that is the guardian of Chinese secret technics of kicking and punching sounds rediculus but Chinese and Japanese are so different that shouldn’t be mixed up.
Thanx for great podcast. Again a lot of fun!
Bests,
Qayin from Poland