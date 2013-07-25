Skeptics with a K: Episode #102

Psychic spies, flying fish, floppy disks and flying kicks. Plus the Asylum, the Touch of Death, aspirin and the CIA. They keep asking us back to do more… it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on July 25, 2013, 16:01 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.