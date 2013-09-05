Skeptics with a K: Episode #105

Hey baby, I love the way your heart beats at night in my dreams,
It’s like a grenade in my jeep at the back door of my motel,
So let’s make a mix tape and smash a pelican.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:13:08 — 17.2MB)
This entry was posted on September 5, 2013, 11:31
#1 by victor on September 5, 2013 - 17:15
Health ranger blows it, thought you guys may like a dose of schadenfrude.
http://www.upworthy.com/correction-that-time-we-let-pretend-science-ruin-real-science-and-decided-to-apologize-for-it?c=ufb1
#2 by Richard Brorsson on September 5, 2013 - 21:30
Thank you for talking so nicely about Swedish skeptics ! That makes me a happy Swede.
This was the first time I listened to your show. I really liked it ! By Odin, now I have another damn skeptic podcast I have to listen to every week… ^^D FOR SCIENCE!
Cheers mates.
#3 by Howard C. Shaw III on September 27, 2013 - 12:58
I enjoyed the comments about writing your own newspaper articles as a way to get them published, of ‘doing the journalists work for them,’ and how the woo side was more advanced at this.
I was disappointed that you did not take the next step, and discuss or point out that the *same* thing is equally true of lawmaking. Creationists have been doing it for years, and other woo-mongers are joining in writing legislation and shopping it around. Just as getting your newspaper article picked up by the Guardian gives you a chance of getting also picked up by the Daily Mail, getting a law passed in Louisiana gives you an in to getting it passed in other states, and getting a law passed in the U.S. gives you an in to getting it passed elsewhere in the world.
This is both something to be aware of, to watch out for, and to fight, but more importantly, it is an opportunity! Write the laws you want to see passed, and shop them around. The creationists do it, the content industry does it, and the lawmakers are on the whole just as willing as journalists to take advantage when someone does the work for them.