Skeptics with a K: Episode #106

Wedding cake, Barcelona, attics and UFOs. Plus airports, reflections, designer jeans and an English Professor. Rethinking out philosophy, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 44:57 — 10.6MB)
Wedding cake, Barcelona, attics and UFOs. Plus airports, reflections, designer jeans and an English Professor. Rethinking out philosophy, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 44:57 — 10.6MB)
This entry was posted on September 19, 2013, 15:32 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by @porlob on September 20, 2013 - 16:41
So, the “Wedding Cake” UFO, and Billy Meier’s claims in general…
If you ever want a laugh at just how transparently false a claim can be, and yet still have believers, Derek Bartholomaus (one of the awesome skeptics mentioned in Horn’s email) has an brilliant page deconstructing just about every photograph, film, sound, recording, and claim that Meier made about his UFO.
It truly an entertaining cavalcade of outrageously fake stuff, including screen captures of a variety TV show presented as photos Meier took of aliens, an illustation from a kid’s dinosaur book presented as photos Meier took when the aliens took him back in time, and UFO’s circling many trees — trees that look remarkably similar, almost as if they were all a single, fake tree rigged to be portable and suspend garbage can lids from it.
Excellent investigative skepticism, and a fantastic browse through, uh, questionable claims.
http://billymeierufocase.com/
#2 by @porlob on September 20, 2013 - 16:42
Let’s just pretend those typos in my last comment don’t exist, shall we?
#3 by Lee Kalba on September 21, 2013 - 10:03
Have you ever been to Texas, before? It’s currently still hot as balls, down here. I live in SW Arkansas, and San Antonio is even further south. Pack for heat, because September does not mean the same thing as it does in the UK. When you’re down there, see if you can still see Ozzy’s urine stain on the Alamo. Also, there is no free parking, downtown. None. If you go downtown, bring lots of quarters for the parking meters. Unless it’s changed, since I was there, which I doubt.