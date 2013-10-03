Skeptics with a K: Episode #107

Flowers, travel sickness, food banks and the European Union. Plus Julius Caesar, the abolition of Income Tax and the return of Question of the Week! Though Mike is still in Texas, it is Skeptics with a K.

Question of the Week

On the assumption that donating to a food bank is a Good Thing, should we donate to Christian food banks in the absence of a secular alternative? Is it okay for the church to use donating products as a tool to proselytise? What about corporate food banks? Answer in the comments below.