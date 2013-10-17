Skeptics with a K: Episode #108

The accidental conspiracy special! With the SAS, Princess Diana, mountaineers and Jesus of Nazareth. Plus Tales from Texas, Renny Harlin, Withnail and I and tight red trousers. Honestly, we didn’t conspire to talk about conspiracies… co-incidences genuinely do happen! It’s Skeptics with a K.

