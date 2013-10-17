Skeptics with a K: Episode #108

The accidental conspiracy special! With the SAS, Princess Diana, mountaineers and Jesus of Nazareth. Plus Tales from Texas, Renny Harlin, Withnail and I and tight red trousers. Honestly, we didn’t conspire to talk about conspiracies… co-incidences genuinely do happen! It’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:13:18 — 17.4MB)
#1 by Roma Hicks on October 17, 2013 - 17:26
The UN just let a report out Mexico beat the US in obesity. Probably because we export all our shit food to Mexico, like buffalo wings. Yuck. Great show!
#2 by Geir Sjurseth on October 21, 2013 - 16:58
Hi…
Um… I posted this first in the wrong section and wanted to delete and realized I couldn’t 🙁
Just listened to the latest show and as usual enjoyed it… Been listening since I met @MrMMarsh at the skeptics conference here in Stockholm about 2 months ago…
Anyway… About Amazon Draught House. Are y’all against it? I’m curious, because it’s one of the things I miss most from home (see… in spite of my crazy Scandinavian name, i’m actually from Texas). I’m always wondering why it’s not something I can find here in Europe (well, sweden specifically), but maybe I’ve just missed the point. Were you put off by the service? I’m not judging, just asking. May be an interesting view into a significant cultural difference…. We Americans always wanna eat :>
Love the show!!!
#3 by Julia on October 24, 2013 - 17:02
It’s “Alamo Drafthouse” not “Amazon Draught House” and it is fucking awesome. Although that’s mostly because of the cool events they do, like Master Pancake, rather than because of the food.
What movie did you see at the Drafthouse, Mike?
#4 by Qyality on November 26, 2013 - 19:39
My husband and I love the Alamo Drafthouse. They have a couple other things that make the a great experience.
http://drafthouse.com/events/austin
They will show movies you won’t see in any other theaters, including classic movies, b-movie horror, anime, foreign, and local films. They have movie marathon, sing-alongs, quote-alongs, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and MST3K-like shows.
They try to have up-scale versions of common foods, and match food and drinks to the movies. Although they are waaaaaay over prized, I’m a fan of their shakes, which include a chocolate shake with ancho chiles, and the strawberry balsamic shake.
Because of the price, the experience is wasted on going to a regular film you could see at any other theater, but going to watch several hours of classic silent comedies while sipping on a fantastic root beer float is the best of all movie experiences.