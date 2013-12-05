Skeptics with a K: Episode #111

It’s a surprise new episode! Featuring Icelandic elves, alien origins, faith-based decisions and the tensile strength of Bounty bars. Plus lizards & sunburn, mountains & nudity, pamphlets & evolution and sugars & fat. Only a week late, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:06:11 — 15.4MB)
#1 by Greg on December 6, 2013 - 11:34
Great show, fellas. A couple of questions from an American listener (i.e., me): how the hell are Irish-American sports bars a thing there? Are the walls festooned with pictures of various Kennedys, Keystone Kops, and framed plaques of the Notre Dame mascot? Do you sip Guinness and say “My cousin said it tastes so much better in Ireland” and is there a tip jar for the IRA? An Irish-American sports bar in Liverpool is like a bootlegged cassette of a Grateful Dead cover band.
#2 by Chris on December 6, 2013 - 14:30
Enjoyed the show, as always, gents. I’m currently working my way through the back catalogue of shows, and am having a ripping good time doing so! But, one thing, Mike. I know you are very uncomfortable receiving effusive praise, but being described as “world famous” is a valid descriptor for you, Marsh and Colin. Think about it; you all three have public profiles; you all transmit a regularly scheduled show; and people in other countries know about you (I, for example, am Canadian) therefore, you’re world-famous!
You may not be Hollywood-type famous (you have to buy your own tea, but not Pepsi) but you are known amongst other people (who aren’t related to you) in multiple countries, so you are world famous!
I’m loving the show, guys. Keep it up!
Oh, and congrats, Colin. Enjoy sleeping, while you can!
#3 by Darryl on December 8, 2013 - 09:45
Is Mike aware that by avoiding the toll bridge on his way to Lincoln he saved himself somewhere in the region of thirty-three pence?
Please make sure I’m not out of town next time you visit.
#4 by Mike on December 8, 2013 - 18:57
It wasn’t the cost of the bridge so much as having no cash whatsoever to pay for it.
#5 by Frank on December 8, 2013 - 23:22
Yay, Mike isn’t dead!
#6 by Darryl on December 9, 2013 - 10:14
For those without cash there really ought to be a backup ‘answer this riddle’ option.
#7 by Alex Murdoch on December 9, 2013 - 20:03
Love the takedown of Ellis Silver’s “book”. I think it might be more related to the Icelandic Elves issue though. I can’t seem to find any listing for Ellis Silver other than references to his “book”. I honestly can’t imagine someone seriously printing a book like this with a cover like that. Perhaps they are trolling creationists and anti-evolutionists?
#8 by Declan on December 13, 2013 - 03:07
I was lost early on in this ep due to a seething fit of jealousy aimed at Marsh for seeing Arcade Fire in a Victorian ballroom in Blackpool.
#9 by Lukas on January 4, 2014 - 03:45
Actually, animals have wars all the time, though primates are the most organized about it, some species of ants take other ants as slaves, and Koko the gorilla famously blamed her kitten for having ripped the sink from the wall of the enclosure.