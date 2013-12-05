Skeptics with a K: Episode #111

It’s a surprise new episode! Featuring Icelandic elves, alien origins, faith-based decisions and the tensile strength of Bounty bars. Plus lizards & sunburn, mountains & nudity, pamphlets & evolution and sugars & fat. Only a week late, it’s Skeptics with a K.

