Skeptics with a K: Episode #112

Ozone, God, pigs and Neil Young. Plus chimpanzees, asthma, cancer and the Bible. It’s the final show of 2013 from Skeptics with a K. Now in 24/192.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:08:41 — 16.0MB)
This entry was posted on December 19, 2013, 12:15 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Michael on December 19, 2013 - 23:37
Domesticated pigs are bald, but grow fur if they go feral.
#2 by Reno on December 20, 2013 - 09:58
I really love Neil Young, both his music and general demeanor, but he is a hopeless super liberally spiritualist: against GMO’s and things like that. His passion really enhances his music and his empathy for people and for the natural world is beautiful and shows hints of humanism, but when it comes to science and practicality, he is very biased. I recommend the documentary Sound City on Netflix to get a better idea of artists’ thoughts–most notably Young’s because its so idealistic and clouded with mysticism–on the digitization of music; George Hrab also recommended it on his podcast if that in any way sweetens the deal.
#3 by Declan on December 20, 2013 - 20:29
I have a suspicion that when aging music listeners complain about recordings not being as clear as they were in days of yore, they are actually being pissed off by modern mastering trends such as the loudness race and brickwalling. Which has arse all do with encoding methods.
The last Daft Punk album bucked trends by not squashing the hell out of any dynamics. It sounds as clear as a bell on my mp3 copy. On the downside it does sound a notch or two quieter than its contemporaries but I counter this by just turning it up a bit. The album’s pretty shite,though.
#4 by Adam Cuerden on December 25, 2013 - 05:29
Only time I’ve noticed any sort of issue with MP3s is that sometimes, in really complicated orchestral and choral music, MP3s can get a bit murky…
…if encoded at too low of bitrate, in other words, by people who don’t know what they’re doing.
#5 by Simon on January 1, 2014 - 08:48
I really love this show but it sometimes seems to be descending into left wing ‘Pod Delusion’ territory (as does skepticism in general). That particular podcast got to a point where I said, “Pod is not Great” and stopped listening. I don’t want this to ever happen with this great production but just because I enjoy seeing skepticism applied to different issues in a hilarious way, doesn’t automatically mean I want to enroll in the nearest re-education camp and smash the capitalist running dogs. Scribbling ‘Racist’ on a UKIP pamphlet? Wow, that kind of dismissive, straw man reaction would make a naturopath blush. I’ve read a lot about their political/economic ideology as I have about a lot of ideologies but I wouldn’t think of arguing for or against it on a skeptics forum because guess what? This is skepticism, not a misinformed, drunken Thursday night student bar political discussion.
Anyway, I love everything else and hope to hear more in 2014 and beyond!