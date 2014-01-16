Skeptics with a K: Episode #113

Welcome to 2014! With airline pilots, psychics, rugby balls and websites. Plus mushrooms, Billy Graham, flying cars and walking faster. With some kind of unspecified investigation, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:12:22 — 16.9MB)
#1 by Woozil on January 27, 2014 - 12:05
I’ve been going through your swak archive (again) and the first few episodes seem to be missing. I’d be grateful if you’d point me in the right direction.
#2 by Susan Gerbic on January 29, 2014 - 00:59
Thanks for the awesome shoutout guys! Mark and I appreciate it.