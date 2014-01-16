«
Skeptics with a K: Episode #113


Welcome to 2014!  With airline pilots, psychics, rugby balls and websites.  Plus mushrooms, Billy Graham, flying cars and walking faster. With some kind of unspecified investigation, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:12:22 — 16.9MB)

  1. #1 by Woozil on January 27, 2014 - 12:05

    I’ve been going through your swak archive (again) and the first few episodes seem to be missing. I’d be grateful if you’d point me in the right direction.

  2. #2 by Susan Gerbic on January 29, 2014 - 00:59

    Thanks for the awesome shoutout guys! Mark and I appreciate it.

