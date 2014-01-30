Skeptics with a K: Episode #114

Stress, social policy, smoking and stage hypnosis. Plus teddy bears, Star Trek, critical thinking and sheeple. Chewing the cud, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on January 30, 2014, 21:15 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.