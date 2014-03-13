Skeptics with a K: Episode #117

Mobile phones, mugging, mormons and more homeopathy. Plus God’s patents, Advertising Standards and pamphleteer. With porridge that’s just right, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:21:46 — 18.8MB)
Mobile phones, mugging, mormons and more homeopathy. Plus God’s patents, Advertising Standards and pamphleteer. With porridge that’s just right, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:21:46 — 18.8MB)
This entry was posted on March 13, 2014, 20:38 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Credo on March 14, 2014 - 00:06
What???
Antenatal means BEFORE birth.
Not adjunct to birth.
Same as in antediluvian, before the flood…
or ante meridian?
AM
Before mid-day?
Call yourself skeptics…..
“baby brain” -it’s for mothers
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2077788/Baby-brain-syndrome-IS-real-makes-better-mother.html
NO EXCUSE!
#2 by Q on March 14, 2014 - 18:30
I was wondering what your opinion is on cells (particularly texting) being a form of operant conditioning for certain people; this was spoken about by a few studies quite a while ago, and I’m not sure if these where your typically newsroom studies or actually scientific and if they still apply or not supported at all.
I was thinking if this was indeed the case, for the phone disrupting sleeping, we’re talking more about those people who have condition themselves to have their phone on at all times, and that “taking a call” includes this so call texting addiction.
#3 by Lachlan on March 14, 2014 - 21:47
While the etymology of the word antediluvian does use the prefix ante- to mean before, it’s amusing that we have a word to describe a time before an event that never occurred. A linguistic null pointer, if you will.
#4 by Chris on March 15, 2014 - 02:04
About the bit about mobile phones and sleep:
My son who is so close to getting a university degree in Mathematics (the same one whose head I hit on various things when he was in an infant sideways sling over twenty years ago) was gushing about this new phone app he was using.
He says it measures how well he is sleeping. Apparently by measuring the noises he makes as his shifts in his sleep.
I don’t know how it works. But his housemate has posted a youtube video of how my son disturbs his own sleep. Apparently my son goes to bed after midnight. Though first he must slam a bag of chips against his head, munch them very loudly while looking at his tablet… and then put them all down with bangs, crashes and crunches.
#5 by martin on March 18, 2014 - 08:19
I only have a sample size of one but it does support the hypothesis that if they have a knife they do indeed produce it.
#6 by Matt on March 18, 2014 - 16:00
Hahahaha, a Flash website seems fitting for homeopathy!
#7 by Tom Williamson on March 20, 2014 - 17:22
Just a quick word about the “doctor” thing. Anyone who holds a doctorate (a real one) is entitled to use the title Dr. The only two types I know of are MD (Medical Doctorate) and PhD (Philosophy Doctorate). I would wager that if you surveyed people on the street, the majority would say that “Dr” implies a medical qualification.
And then you have Andrew Wakefield. He still holds a piece of paper than says he has a doctorate, but he has no license to practice medicine, so saying that he is still a doctor is a bit like saying a burned out car with all it’s wheels missing is still a car.
#8 by Soren on April 30, 2014 - 19:15
Just tried playing this episode, but it says ‘File not found’.
Downloading worked fine, just wanted you to know.
Thanks for the great show 🙂