Skeptics with a K: Episode #118

Vitamin C, breast milk, Noah’s Ark and cancer. Plus HIV, the Tower of Babel, the Big Questions and half a football pitch full of elephants. With some big news from Colin, it’s the end of an era for Skeptics with a K.

