Skeptics with a K: Episode #119

Anaemia, CD47, HeLa cell lines and cancer. Plus Neem, the planet Pleiades, gastric bands and valium, valium, valium, valium, valium, valium, valium, valium. It’s what you’ll need to get through this episode of Skeptics with a K.

