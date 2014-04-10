Skeptics with a K: Episode #119

Anaemia, CD47, HeLa cell lines and cancer. Plus Neem, the planet Pleiades, gastric bands and valium, valium, valium, valium, valium, valium, valium, valium. It’s what you’ll need to get through this episode of Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:19:52 — 18.5MB)
#1 by Rebecca on April 11, 2014 - 15:41
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks is a fantastic book, I can highly recommend it, very compelling.
I mourn the loss of Colin but Alice is a fantastic addition!
If you are interested in getting a speaker to talk about the issues about cell growth, using body parts and ethics we had a wonderful talk from Dr Muireann Quigley about just that (she is based in the UK).
#2 by Rebecca on April 11, 2014 - 16:24
Oh and FYI being on RTE (Raidió Teilifís Éireann) is not impressive. Could have been either radio or television and they give cranks air time quite a bit (in a horrible twee way).
#3 by Martin on April 13, 2014 - 12:56
Hi all,
My father has terminal cancer.
My mother told me she is waiting for some bananas to turn brown as they then can cure cancer – this info was probably learnt from a shared post on Facebook.
I told her that if this really was the case then there would be no need for chemotherapy as patients could feast on over-ripe bananas instead.
I applaud (and donate to) individuals who participate in fundraising events for cancer research and cancer support charities that do great work for those affected and for future sufferers.
There is, however, also a need for false and harmful information about cancer and its causes/cures to be highlighted and exposed. This will allow sufferers and their families to make fair and educated choices for their future.
Thanks.