Skeptics with a K: Episode #120

Blood, violence, crime and Chiropractors. Plus heavy metals, open access journals, tablet computers and a quick look back at QED 2014. Causing moral panic, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:12:07 — 16.8MB)
Blood, violence, crime and Chiropractors. Plus heavy metals, open access journals, tablet computers and a quick look back at QED 2014. Causing moral panic, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:12:07 — 16.8MB)
This entry was posted on April 24, 2014, 11:09 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Ray on April 24, 2014 - 15:16
Is it just me or is the audio as good as a former everton manager?
#2 by Graham on April 29, 2014 - 02:37
An interesting episode, though a discussion of the difference between inadvertant harm and deliberate harm would have been nice.
You may wish to look up Einsteins refrigerators, there were some interesting concepts evolved, which sadly were never perfected.
#3 by 66steve on April 29, 2014 - 02:38
Although I miss Colin (best of luck with being a new dad)
I absolutely love Alice as our new balance to the M&M craic.
This is genuinely the most wonderful way SwaK could move forward.
Thank you all individually & collectively.
66sreve-ireland
#4 by Alex Murdoch on April 30, 2014 - 15:05
Marsh, it gets even better. I love the Korsakov method also. I think you called him Alexander, but his first name (at least from my reading and Wikipedia) is Semen.
Inappropriate jokes about shaking in 3…2…1…
#5 by N on May 7, 2014 - 04:42
Loved the episode.
Miss Colin but love Alice!
However, can you guys please refrain from using the word cunt?
#6 by China Skeptic on May 7, 2014 - 15:59
Although the correlation between Thomas Midgley and Hitler was a glib comment. During the war the allies had leaded petrol and the Germans did not. This meant that they could run the airplane engines at a higher compression ratio and therefore get more power from the engines. So without leaded petrol it is highly likely that the Battle of Britain would not have been won and the war would have gone on longer.
Keep up the good work. I’m off to stab an acupuncturist