Skeptics with a K: Episode #122

It’s election day! With immigrants, Europe, fishermen and pensioners. Plus grumpy brown mice, Omega Energies, ticklish rats and an elderly Turkish woman. Licensed to cull, it’s a bumper episode of Skeptics with a K.
If you want to donate to our fund for North West Cancer Research, visit our Just Giving page.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:24:41 — 19.8MB)
#1 by Julia on May 23, 2014 - 17:31
Oh wow, I was the only overseas donator. I feel a bit smug.
#2 by XtalDave on May 27, 2014 - 17:14
Amiga Energies? I always sprefered Atari ST energies. It had a midi port, you know.
#3 by XtalDave on May 27, 2014 - 17:15
preferred even.
#4 by martin on June 2, 2014 - 08:55
Omega energies? These book of knowledge writers (who are definitely not a cult) are messing with forces they can’t possibly control:
http://memory-beta.wikia.com/wiki/Omega_Directive
#5 by Mark on June 2, 2014 - 09:23
As a podcast most is amusing, some of the science is well horribly wrong. What I really liked was how UKIP was underestimated. I am not a member and did not vote (not allowed to) but do love people putting a boot into their mouth and giving it a good shove.
Sorry guys but you are way out of touch and thats from someone who lives in Europe and whose work colleagues support UKIP (non UK citizens) and their local EU skeptic parties.
OK end of politics. Your anti woo is ok but be careful not to drop clangers like Stephen Fry is prone to do.