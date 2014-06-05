«
Skeptics with a K: Episode #123


Featuring biscuits, stem cells, tempting your ex and maps of New York. Plus acid, fraud, computer generated planes and fluorescence. Masturbating the hypothalamus, it’s Skeptics with a K.

    alice is a bit to technical for me, i had trouble keeping up with what she is saying

    If chocolate is ‘masturbating the hypothalamus’ how can I have proper sexual intercourse with another person involving our hypothalami?

    And as for Alice, I’m quite happy to up my ante in between ripping the arse out of The Mail, which is normally my level.

    It looks like Boeing hasn’t used ferrets in their airplane’s since the sixties.
    What is being done with these now unemployed ferrets?

