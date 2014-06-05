Skeptics with a K: Episode #123

Featuring biscuits, stem cells, tempting your ex and maps of New York. Plus acid, fraud, computer generated planes and fluorescence. Masturbating the hypothalamus, it’s Skeptics with a K.

