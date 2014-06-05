Skeptics with a K: Episode #123

Featuring biscuits, stem cells, tempting your ex and maps of New York. Plus acid, fraud, computer generated planes and fluorescence. Masturbating the hypothalamus, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:06:57 — 15.5MB)
Featuring biscuits, stem cells, tempting your ex and maps of New York. Plus acid, fraud, computer generated planes and fluorescence. Masturbating the hypothalamus, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:06:57 — 15.5MB)
This entry was posted on June 5, 2014, 15:24 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by neal on June 8, 2014 - 14:13
alice is a bit to technical for me, i had trouble keeping up with what she is saying
#2 by Declan on June 11, 2014 - 01:24
If chocolate is ‘masturbating the hypothalamus’ how can I have proper sexual intercourse with another person involving our hypothalami?
#3 by Declan on June 11, 2014 - 01:26
And as for Alice, I’m quite happy to up my ante in between ripping the arse out of The Mail, which is normally my level.
#4 by mike on June 19, 2014 - 20:43
It looks like Boeing hasn’t used ferrets in their airplane’s since the sixties.
What is being done with these now unemployed ferrets?